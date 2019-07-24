Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Agricultural Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5 1.19 N/A 0.35 15.50 China Green Agriculture Inc. 1 0.06 N/A 0.53 0.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Israel Chemicals Ltd. and China Green Agriculture Inc. China Green Agriculture Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Israel Chemicals Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than China Green Agriculture Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Israel Chemicals Ltd. and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Israel Chemicals Ltd. and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 China Green Agriculture Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.32% of Israel Chemicals Ltd. shares and 2.4% of China Green Agriculture Inc. shares. 58.26% are Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.8% of China Green Agriculture Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Israel Chemicals Ltd. -1.09% -0.37% -1.45% -15.53% 19.82% -3.89% China Green Agriculture Inc. -0.29% 4.2% -10.17% -1.56% -58.1% 4.91%

For the past year Israel Chemicals Ltd. had bearish trend while China Green Agriculture Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Israel Chemicals Ltd. beats China Green Agriculture Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.