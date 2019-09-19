IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.54 N/A -0.10 0.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.29 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IsoRay Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Volatility and Risk

IsoRay Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. IsoRay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. shares and 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.99%. Competitively, 1.38% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.