IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.70 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IsoRay Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5%

Volatility & Risk

IsoRay Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Retractable Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 11.3% respectively. 0.4% are IsoRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats IsoRay Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.