IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

We are contrasting IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.16 N/A -0.10 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IsoRay Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IsoRay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 9.4% respectively. 0.99% are IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. was more bullish than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IsoRay Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.