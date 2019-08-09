IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 2.89 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IsoRay Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that IsoRay Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. Its rival OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 6.6 respectively. OraSure Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IsoRay Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IsoRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.99%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. has 23.5% stronger performance while OraSure Technologies Inc. has -28.51% weaker performance.

Summary

OraSure Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.