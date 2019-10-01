IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 0.00 66.98M -0.10 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 33 1.54 53.46M 0.84 46.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IsoRay Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 19,769,775,678.87% -74.6% -59.3% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 164,340,608.67% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta means IsoRay Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. are 6.2 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. IsoRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IsoRay Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average price target and a 28.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 97.9% respectively. About 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. has 23.5% stronger performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.