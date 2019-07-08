IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.95 N/A -0.11 0.00 Illumina Inc. 313 16.23 N/A 5.77 53.16

In table 1 we can see IsoRay Inc. and Illumina Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IsoRay Inc. and Illumina Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that IsoRay Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Illumina Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IsoRay Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Illumina Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. IsoRay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Illumina Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IsoRay Inc. and Illumina Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Illumina Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. shares and 92.4% of Illumina Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of IsoRay Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Illumina Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Illumina Inc. -4.02% -8.52% 4.45% -6.89% 13.78% 2.22%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Illumina Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Illumina Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.