IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 0.00 66.98M -0.10 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 254 2.19 269.11M 4.80 52.69

Table 1 highlights IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 19,769,775,678.87% -74.6% -59.3% Becton Dickinson and Company 106,049,022.70% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that IsoRay Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Becton Dickinson and Company’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Becton Dickinson and Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. IsoRay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Becton Dickinson and Company has an average price target of $274, with potential upside of 10.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 88.8%. About 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. has stronger performance than Becton Dickinson and Company

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.