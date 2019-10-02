IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 0.00 66.98M -0.10 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.61M -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IsoRay Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 19,798,994,974.87% -74.6% -59.3% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1,107,142,857.14% -8% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta means IsoRay Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IsoRay Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. IsoRay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares. Competitively, 43.7% are Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. has weaker performance than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.