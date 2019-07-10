IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Contrasting side by side

Both IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.93 N/A -0.11 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 240 3.94 N/A 4.81 46.85

Demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

IsoRay Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Becton Dickinson and Company’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Becton Dickinson and Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IsoRay Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company’s consensus target price is $275.25, while its potential upside is 8.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are IsoRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Becton Dickinson and Company -2.98% -8.44% -8.01% -7.34% -0.78% 0.04%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.