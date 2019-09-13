iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Touches $25.94 Formed H&S; Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shorts Increased By 10.46%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) formed inverse H&S with $28.02 target or 8.00% above today’s $25.94 share price. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) has $314.18 million valuation. The ETF increased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 263,837 shares traded. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) had an increase of 10.46% in short interest. MTDR’s SI was 24.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.46% from 21.84M shares previously. With 2.36M avg volume, 10 days are for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s short sellers to cover MTDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 was made by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. 1,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N. STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8. Robinson Bradley M also bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Lancaster David E bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.