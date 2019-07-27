iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) Reaches $66.00 Formed H&S; Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Had 4 Bulls

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) formed H&S with $64.02 target or 3.00% below today’s $66.00 share price. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) has $504.21 million valuation. The ETF increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 10,497 shares traded. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) has declined 13.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.83’s average target is 26.02% above currents $23.67 stock price. Crocs had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $35 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Pivotal Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Monness to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 to “Buy”. See Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Company holds 0.01% or 298,366 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.08% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 16,468 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.74M shares stake. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 1.14 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Dupont Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 35,644 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Stifel Fin owns 7,800 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 121,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Landscape Cap Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.