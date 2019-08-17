iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Reaches $64.50 Formed H&S; New Residential Investment (NRZ) Sentiment Is 1.59

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 156 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 98 sold and reduced their stakes in New Residential Investment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 187.46 million shares, up from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding New Residential Investment Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 68 Increased: 106 New Position: 50.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 12.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. for 310,000 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 900,000 shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 4.2% invested in the company for 291,900 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15 million shares.