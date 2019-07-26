iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) Forms $29.88 Double Top; Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased By $45.63 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 43.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11M shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 1.44 million shares with $59.95 million value, down from 2.56 million last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 1.74 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) formed double top with $32.27 target or 8.00% above today’s $29.88 share price. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) has $409.17M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 17,821 shares traded. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) has declined 2.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Targa Resources had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.