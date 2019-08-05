iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) Forms $29.52 Double Top; Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake By $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc acquired 317,000 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 4.16 million shares with $193.75 million value, up from 3.85M last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 709,445 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) formed double top with $31.29 target or 6.00% above today’s $29.52 share price. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) has $409.17M valuation. The ETF increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 107,747 shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 21.21% above currents $52.8 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 911,003 shares. British Columbia Inv has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Advsrs Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.07% or 620,526 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 37,630 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 41,218 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 136,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 0.09% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8.86M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 177,407 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,211 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 466,865 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 61,293 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why AerCap Holdings N.V.â€™s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap provides Q2 update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.