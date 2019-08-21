iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) Forms $29.52 Double Top; Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold their positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.08 million shares, up from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlanticus Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 31,455 shares traded or 186.92% up from the average. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has risen 169.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $121.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,410 activity.