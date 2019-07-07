iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) Forms $26.58 Double Top; Reliv International (RELV) Shorts Lowered By 28.57%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) formed double top with $28.71 target or 8.00% above today’s $26.58 share price. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) has $96.61 million valuation. The ETF decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 13,667 shares traded. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) has declined 1.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Reliv International Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) had a decrease of 28.57% in short interest. RELV’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.57% from 700 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Reliv International Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s short sellers to cover RELV’s short positions. The SI to Reliv International Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 8.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 3,280 shares traded. Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) has declined 3.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, makes, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company has market cap of $7.51 million. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

More notable recent Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliv International Reports First-Quarter Financial Results for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reliv International Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliv International Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Reliv International Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reliv International Announces Executive Promotions Nasdaq:RELV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.