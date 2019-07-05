iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) Forms $26.51 Double Top; Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding By $313,100

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) formed double top with $27.84 target or 5.00% above today’s $26.51 share price. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) has $96.61 million valuation. The ETF decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 10,736 shares traded. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) has declined 1.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp analyzed 5,050 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)'s stock rose 2.90%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 512,519 shares with $31.89M value, down from 517,569 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $164.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 6.04 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $76 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 524,700 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs reported 4,017 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP has invested 0.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal Financial Svcs reported 1,052 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 758,688 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 13.51M are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 178,314 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 10,932 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Yorktown & Research Com Inc has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 657,081 shares. 266,992 are held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership accumulated 11.03 million shares. Natixis holds 1.06 million shares. Proffitt & Goodson owns 52 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.