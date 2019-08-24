iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) Forms $25.31 Double Top; Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Bj’s Restaurants (BJRI) Position

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) formed double top with $26.58 target or 5.00% above today’s $25.31 share price. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) has $168.37M valuation. The ETF decreased 1.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 94,907 shares traded. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI) stake by 99.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 112,621 shares as Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI)’s stock declined 22.00%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 292 shares with $14,000 value, down from 112,913 last quarter. Bj’s Restaurants Inc now has $747.04M valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 342,254 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 50,900 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 10,440 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 11,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 29,467 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 386,445 shares. Assetmark reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 37,182 shares. 6,252 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 121,010 are held by Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Company. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $5.93M for 31.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 257,205 shares to 315,841 valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 647,295 shares and now owns 797,478 shares. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants has $7000 highest and $55 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 76.20% above currents $36.51 stock price. BJ’s Restaurants had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.