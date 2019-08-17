iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) Forms $25.27 Double Top; Shorts at SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (SHECF) Raised By 21.31%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) formed double top with $27.04 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.27 share price. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) has $ valuation. The ETF increased 1.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 137,496 shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SHECF) had an increase of 21.31% in short interest. SHECF’s SI was 179,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.31% from 148,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1799 days are for SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SHECF)’s short sellers to cover SHECF’s short positions. It closed at $102 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride , semiconductor silicon wafers, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.77 billion. It offers PVC for use in window profiles, plastic greenhouses, siding materials, and electric lines coating materials, as well as PVC pipes and conduits; caustic soda for use in paper and pulp, soap and detergents, waste water treatment, and alumina; methanol; and chloromethane. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides semiconductor silicon wafers that are used as substrate materials in personal computers, smartphones, and televisions, as well as automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for use in outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc.