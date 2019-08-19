iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) Is At $55.30 Formed Wedge; CCA INDUSTRIES (CAWW) Shorts Lowered By 3.33%

CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. CAWW’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s short sellers to cover CAWW’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 1,873 shares traded. CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.59 million. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. It has a 241.25 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet.