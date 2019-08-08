iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) Reaches $56.65 Formed H&S; Valinor Management Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake

Valinor Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 8,470 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 536,470 shares with $100.26M value, up from 528,000 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $179.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,325 shares. Fruth Invest Management owns 10,055 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,523 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,265 were reported by Penobscot Invest Company Inc. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 13,191 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goelzer Inv Mgmt reported 8,242 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 124,538 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt has 3,160 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Company has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford holds 1,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru reported 3,237 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Company accumulated 395 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Godaddy Inc stake by 284,200 shares to 1.23 million valued at $92.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 264,212 shares and now owns 469,488 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.