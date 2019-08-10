iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) Reaches $56.48 Formed H&S; Cutera (CUTR) Shorts Decreased By 15.14%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) formed H&S with $52.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $56.48 share price. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) has $1.08 billion valuation. The ETF decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 10,080 shares traded. iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) had a decrease of 15.14% in short interest. CUTR’s SI was 485,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.14% from 572,600 shares previously. With 117,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s short sellers to cover CUTR’s short positions. The SI to Cutera Inc’s float is 3.66%. The stock increased 33.85% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 769,073 shares traded or 560.76% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 42,157 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Us Savings Bank De invested in 1,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 45,117 shares. Walthausen & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,560 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 396 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 1,118 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 35,558 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 29,994 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 39,931 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 17,759 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. PLANTS J DANIEL had bought 200 shares worth $3,294 on Tuesday, June 11.