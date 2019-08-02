Isabella Bank (ISBA)’s Insider Gregory Varner Acquired 361 Shares; 3 Analysts Covering Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plug Power had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of PLUG in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Plug Power Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Focused Wealth Management reported 0% stake. 17,937 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. 69,092 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Invesco holds 1.48 million shares. 30 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 1.49 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) or 12,321 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 19,616 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) or 425,300 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 121,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 280,594 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $263,840 activity. 100,000 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares with value of $233,840 were bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C. 12,286 shares valued at $30,000 were bought by Marsh Andrew on Thursday, March 14.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.07 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions; 07/03/2018 PLUG POWER 4Q REV. $33.7M, EST. $33.8M; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power Sees 2018 Rev $155M-$180M; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – Plug Power Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS SOME CASH RECOVERY FROM U.S. TAX CREDITS; 17/04/2018 – Plug Power May Face Pressure, Battery Slowest in More Than 4 Yrs; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $530.10 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 115 shares traded. Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISBA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The director of Isabella Bank Corp and corporation’s insider Gregory Varner made a purchase of 361 shares of the firm based on the average price of $22.6 for every share. The reported shares had a market value of $8,144 U.S Dollars. Gregory Varner at present has in hand 0.18% of the company’s total market capitalization with ownership of 14,516 shares.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in Michigan. The company has market cap of $179.89 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, direct deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, agricultural loans, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans.