Is WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP) Worth Your Time After Placed ‘Under Review’ from Credit Suisse?; Advisors Asset Management Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Stake By $4.06 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 60.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 84,604 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 225,515 shares with $10.84 million value, up from 140,911 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $15.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.69 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Credit Suisse reconfirmed their under review rating on shares of WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP) in an analyst report sent to clients and investors on Monday morning.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Eaton Vance Tax (ETY) stake by 139,508 shares to 755,899 valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allianzgi Conv & Income Fd Ii (NCZ) stake by 90,419 shares and now owns 130,831 shares. Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -5.58% below currents $54.26 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 188,251 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 308,695 shares. 31,816 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 6,411 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 270 shares. 10 holds 30,110 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 229,355 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 995,100 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 38 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Department has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 253,651 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 176,290 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 11,243 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent WPP plc (LON:WPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of WPP plc (LON:WPP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing WPP (LON:WPP), The Stock That Dropped 40% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about WPP plc (LON:WPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does WPP plcâ€™s (LON:WPP) 8.2% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. WPP Group PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1077’s average target is 9.89% above currents GBX 980.03 stock price. WPP Group PLC had 48 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by HSBC. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, July 4.