Is United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Stock a Buy after Patrick Maroney’s Insider Trade?; Vuzix Has 1.33 Sentiment

Vuzix Corp (VUZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold their stock positions in Vuzix Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.75 million shares, up from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vuzix Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $62.53 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation for 471,426 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 144,422 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,064 shares. The Tennessee-based B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.83 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 26,125 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 8,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested 0.4% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 21,411 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 28,826 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc reported 10,446 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 276 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco owns 633,181 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 91,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 16,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 14,151 shares.

The stock increased 4.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 250,991 shares traded or 103.83% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.