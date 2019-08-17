Is The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) Stock a Buy after Christopher Pleister’s Insider Deal?; STILLCANNA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SCNNF) Shorts Up By 6.91%

STILLCANNA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCNNF) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. SCNNF’s SI was 29,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 27,500 shares previously. With 256,100 avg volume, 0 days are for STILLCANNA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCNNF)’s short sellers to cover SCNNF’s short positions. The stock increased 10.17% or $0.0545 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5903. About 178,928 shares traded or 33.72% up from the average. StillCanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCNNF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

StillCanna Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on cannabidiol extraction in Europe. The company has market cap of $35.49 million. The firm was formerly known as EVI Global Group Developments Corp. and changed its name to StillCanna Inc. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

More recent StillCanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCNNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 18 – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “StillCanna inks deal with BioSciences Enterprises to supply CBD Isolate – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 10 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.11 million shares or 1.05% more from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) for 1,791 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 912 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 255,228 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Invest Mngmt has invested 2.5% in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE). Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE). Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) for 3,708 shares. Css Llc Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE). Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE). Citigroup holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 319,983 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 986,731 shares in its portfolio. 700 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 26,360 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $164.06 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

More notable recent The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech Stocks Continue To Dominate This Year’s U.S. Market Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastern Europe/Russia And US Still Lead World Equity Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension of Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alexco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Russia/Eastern Europe Markets Lead Global Equity Rally In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Central & Eastern Europe Fund Inc’s director, Christopher Pleister, purchased 90 shares of stock in the firm. The reported average cost paid by Christopher Pleister per share was $25.3, for total trade value of $2,279 U.S. Dollars. Christopher Pleister today holds 142 shares which make up roughly 0.00% of the New York-based company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding). Dated 16-08-2019, this sizable deal by Christopher Pleister was revealed in a public document filed with the DC-based SEC. It is free at your disposal here.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14,950 activity. $2,279 worth of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) shares were bought by Pleister Christopher. Another trade for 410 shares valued at $11,279 was bought by Leoni Wolfgang Helmut.