Is Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD) Worth Your Time After Placed ‘Under Review’ from Peel Hunt?; Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Westshore Terminals (TSE:WTE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westshore Terminals had 2 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. See Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD) stock had its Under Review rating reiterated by stock research analysts at Peel Hunt in an analyst report revealed to clients and investors on 29 July.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 71,714 shares traded. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. The company has market cap of 1.12 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.