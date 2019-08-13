Is Primo Water (PRMW) Stock a Buy after Emma Battle’s Insider Transaction?; TERVEYSTALO OY ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (TTALF) Shorts Decreased By 12.28%

TERVEYSTALO OY ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:TTALF) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. TTALF’s SI was 5,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 5,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 50 days are for TERVEYSTALO OY ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:TTALF)’s short sellers to cover TTALF’s short positions. It closed at $10 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Terveystalo Oyj provides healthcare services in Finland. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm offers versatile and occupational healthcare, and medical and examination services; and laboratory, imaging, and other diagnosis services, as well as insurance and clinical research services through approximately 180 clinics. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. It serves private individuals, companies and communities, insurance companies, and public sector customers.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $474.46 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 49.79% above currents $12.15 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Primo Water (PRMW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 100,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Inc reported 0.18% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 57,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 122,501 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc owns 70,916 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Company holds 552,499 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Corp Il has 0.08% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 40,000 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0% or 418,956 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 2,722 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 30,180 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 7,021 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $40,346 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. 50 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $580 on Thursday, August 8.

The stock increased 2.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 282,958 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

The Primo Water Corp’s director Emma Battle picked up – 409 shares of Primo Water Corp, based on the market stock price per share of $12.2 of a share. The bought shares now has a value of approximately $4,990 USD. This is not her first insider trade, in the last month, she obtained another 50 shares worth $580 USD. Emma Battle now has 1,796 shares of the Firm. The information is as disclosed in a SEC 4F filing dated August 13, 2019.