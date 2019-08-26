Is Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock a Buy after Lisa O’neill’s Insider Deal?; AGILE THERAPEUTICS (AGRX) Sentiment Is 1

Sentiment for AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX)

AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed stakes in AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agile Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agile Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agile Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agile readies stock offering; shares down 12% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 213,258 shares traded. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 26/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3383.HK – ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL USD100 MLN SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – 4 Day Course: Agile Business Analysis Training (June 18th-21st, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – AGILE EXPECTS FY NET TO RISE OVER 150% ON YR; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group to Issue Senior Perpetual Capital Securities; 23/05/2018 – Excella Awarded Agile Services Blanket Purchase Agreement to Support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS – FDA SAID AFTER CO SATISFIES QUESTIONS ON ADHESION, ADEQUATELY BRIDGES TO FINDINGS IN SECURE PHASE 3 TRIAL, IT ANTICIPATES DISCUSSING SAFETY & EFFICACY OF TWIRLA; 12/03/2018 – Agile Group Expects Significant Rise in 2017 Net Profit; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP FY REV. 51.61B YUAN, EST. 49.73B YUAN

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $63.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Lisa O’neill, EVP & CFO of Lakeland Financial Corp is the insider, we want to tell you about. Mr. Lisa submitted a legal form with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission informing the public of a purchase for 500 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company, the one he is an insider in. At the time of the dealing, the average stock market price of Lakeland Financial Corp was $41.6, making the dealing worth $20,790 USD. He also obtained 500 shares worth approximately $22,400 USD in the last 30 days. Lisa O’neill presently has rights to 0.10% of the market capitalization of the company.

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James US Bank Conference September 4 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $447,500 activity. The insider WELCH M SCOTT bought $425,100. O’Neill Lisa M also bought $22,400 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Lakeland Financial Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Aperio Group has 12,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee L P holds 0.12% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 29,125 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 32,502 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.03% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has 28,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 31,420 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,890 shares. Parametric Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 33,564 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 17,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 62,915 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Acg Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 5,142 shares. American Grp accumulated 15,563 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 17,152 shares.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.