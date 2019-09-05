Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock a Buy after Timothy Cawley’s Insider Transaction?; Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position

Everett Harris & Company increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 4,673 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 322,124 shares with $39.68 million value, up from 317,451 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $223.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.20 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Everett Harris & Company decreased U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 19,933 shares to 137,388 valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 27,284 shares and now owns 532,333 shares. Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.80% above currents $117.64 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 0.46% or 21,975 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.98% or 127,807 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.94M shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.82% or 28,163 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited holds 0.61% or 1.99M shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust owns 49,547 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lafayette Invs Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,793 shares. Edmp accumulated 26,517 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Woodstock holds 6,219 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 39,420 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates owns 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,397 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.13% or 68,110 shares. Leavell Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 45,266 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 2.40M shares traded or 52.24% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.19 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,169 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Commerce Inc has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.47% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 21,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Partners Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 10,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Personal Cap Advisors accumulated 23,431 shares. Old Republic Corp reported 545,286 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 254,228 shares. Horizon Investments Llc holds 0.05% or 18,287 shares. 129,028 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 4,264 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -4.49% below currents $90.88 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070. Another trade for 55 shares valued at $4,654 was bought by Cawley Timothy. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, June 30. $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. Sanchez Robert bought $2,329 worth of stock or 27 shares. 51 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P.

The President – CECONY of Consolidated Edison Inc and corporation’s insider Timothy Cawley obtained 27 shares of the public firm based on the average price of stock which is $87.1 per each share. The transaction’s shares had a market value of exactly $2,350 US Dollars. This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he acquired another 27 shares worth $2,358 USD. Right now, Timothy Cawley owns 14,942 shares which are around 0.00% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding). The date of transaction was September 05, 2019, and it was unveiled in a SEC-filed Form 4, which you can see here.