Is City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Stock a Buy after John Sweet’s Insider Deal?; Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Sentiment Is 1.37

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 41 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 46.17 million shares, up from 42.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century reported 21,312 shares stake. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 6,396 shares. Real Estate Management Services Ltd Company holds 3.63% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 510,711 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 11,539 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 316,227 shares. 24,768 are owned by American Int Group Incorporated Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 3.81 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Menta Cap Ltd Co accumulated 35,407 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 11,850 shares. Dubuque Bankshares holds 0.33% or 183,550 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 46,723 shares.

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “City Office REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “S&P 500 could rise 15% in the second half, Guggenheim CIO says – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,640 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $91,120 was bought by Farrar James Thomas. On Wednesday, May 8 Sweet John bought $35,520 worth of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 3,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 219,093 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Among 2 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. City Office REIT has $13.5000 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.75’s average target is -1.16% below currents $12.9 stock price. City Office REIT had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

City Office REIT, Inc.

John Sweet – a clever insider in City Office Reit Inc who’s a director – acquired some 2,000 shares of City Office Reit Inc, valued by the stock market at U.S. Dollars 25,698 based on an average price per share of U.S. Dollars 12.8. The chance of this acquisition staying hidden is nil as it’s new, with the director now holding 13,767 shares —- that is 0.03% of City Office Reit Inc’s market cap. The stock acquisition by Mr. John – was dated on 09/08/2019 and unveiled in a SEC’s document available here.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Limited. It has a 16.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 128,004 shares traded. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust for 966,571 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 2.94 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 2.13% invested in the company for 3.92 million shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 3.45 million shares.