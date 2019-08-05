Is 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Stock a Buy after Vikram Verma’s Insider Purchase?; Cvr Energy (CVI) Shorts Up By 10.23%

Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) had an increase of 10.23% in short interest. CVI’s SI was 2.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.23% from 1.99M shares previously. With 527,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI)’s short sellers to cover CVI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 791,749 shares traded or 50.45% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 182,858 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co invested in 0% or 160,770 shares. Tiger Management Lc reported 4.73 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pnc Financial stated it has 18,833 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 663,051 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc owns 19,580 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 21,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 4,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman L P accumulated 437,345 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 1.11M shares or 0.4% of the stock.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The company's pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Vikram Verma; that is an insider in 8X8 Inc who is the most recent to buy shares in the company for which he serves as a Chief Executive Officer. Vikram not a long ago obtained some 4,200 shares of the company, with market value of approximately $98,872 U.S. Dollars, that is a price-per-share of nearly $23.5. Mr. Vikram currently has in hand 886,317 shares, accounting for 0.89% of the company’s total market cap.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 1.36 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Icon Advisers invested in 9,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,300 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 94,581 shares. Petrus Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 6,682 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,485 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Moreover, Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware has 0.14% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Stephens Ar has 26,148 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 2.85 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 914,138 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc owns 26,400 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has 0.05% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). 157,217 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc.