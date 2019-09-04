Is 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Stock a Buy after Robert Bigelow’s Insider Trading?; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -13.20% below currents $91.01 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. MUFG Securities Americas Inc initiated it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. See W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest invested in 10,612 shares or 0% of the stock. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zevin Asset Limited Company reported 6,610 shares stake. Honeywell Incorporated stated it has 0.74% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 13,694 shares. Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 0.46% or 1.39M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 63,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,795 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And. Personal Capital holds 0% or 4,871 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Amer Int Group, a New York-based fund reported 2,804 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 2,613 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 14,235 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 215 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 639,950 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.37 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 33.42 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in early stage investments. The company has market cap of $66.85 million. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It currently has negative earnings. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 33,655 shares traded. 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) has declined 10.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

Mr. Robert Bigelow, the key VP – Head of Fund Development at 180 Degree Capital Corp has a few days ago been involved with a stock market purchase of 17,226 shares of the stock exchange listed company, valued at $2.1 per share. The purchase value was of $36,774 U.S. Dollars. He also acquired 6,000 shares worth $12,737 USD in the last month. Robert Bigelow presently has ownership of 126,376 shares or 0.41% of 180 Degree Capital Corp’s market cap.

