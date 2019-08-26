Is 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Stock a Buy after Kevin Rendino’s Insider Transaction?; Last Week Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion has $112 highest and $47 lowest target. $69.17’s average target is 87.61% above currents $36.87 stock price. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 14 report. See Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) latest ratings:

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in early stage investments. The company has market cap of $65.04 million. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It currently has negative earnings. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.

The insider Kevin Rendino who is Chairman and CEO of 180 Degree Capital Corp acquired 5,093 shares of the stock exchange listed company worth $10,592 U.S. Dollars based on a market price of $2.1 for each share. In the last month, he also acquired 8,819 shares that are worth about $18,705 USD. Kevin Rendino presently holds 637,019 shares or 2.05% of 180 Degree Capital Corp’s market cap. The deal was dated 26/08/2019 and was unveiled in a report filed with the SEC. The report is available for free here.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 65,543 shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) has declined 10.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 372,451 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 74,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Alliancebernstein L P reported 27,570 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 217,100 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,977 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Vanguard accumulated 0% or 1.76M shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,128 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Meditor Grp Inc Limited holds 20.17% or 2.68 million shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested in 0.28% or 13,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 31,227 shares.