IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A -5.20 0.00 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 60 3.69 N/A 5.87 10.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.00% -15.8% -1.6% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s shares. Comparatively, 4% are Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 3% 4.15% 12.32% -30.64% -40.04% -21.13% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend while Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats on 7 of the 8 factors IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.