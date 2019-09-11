IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (IRS) Reaches $6.10 After 8.00% Down Move; Western Union Co (WU) Sentiment Is 0.78

Western Union Co (WU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 186 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 183 cut down and sold their holdings in Western Union Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 430.12 million shares, up from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Union Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 148 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $189.78 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 6.85M shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. The Western Union Company (WU) has risen 4.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 8.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company for 13.40 million shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 11.39 million shares or 6.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 585,316 shares.

