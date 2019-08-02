Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Stake Has Lifted by City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd; Timucuan Asset Management Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Has Lifted by $310,536

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 285,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 283,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.98. About 76,331 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 3,070 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Fund (KF) by 21,397 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $56.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,919 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 173,949 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 26,940 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc owns 16,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. , a Missouri-based fund reported 45 shares. Linscomb Williams has 4,557 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,190 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 28,397 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Argent Tru accumulated 3,207 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,095 are owned by Thomas White Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 284 shares. Ariel Ltd Llc owns 932,207 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock.

