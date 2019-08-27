Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Holding by $786,480 as Share Price Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Increased Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Share Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 71,896 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 1.99M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares to 188,298 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD) by 42,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,053 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,765 shares to 49,990 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,776 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambiar Investors Ltd Co owns 503,263 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 0.58% or 43,773 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 552,912 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc reported 31,229 shares stake. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 11,058 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 34,381 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 96,100 shares. Amer Bankshares holds 1.7% or 58,978 shares. 281,486 were reported by Philadelphia Tru Co. Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 6,225 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 305,411 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 78,252 shares stake. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Limited has 108,422 shares. Girard Prns reported 7,963 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.