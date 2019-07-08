Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Position Upped by City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Trimmed by $603,882

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 121,639 shares traded or 28.58% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 85,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 822,058 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,541 shares to 66,387 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 37,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, Oracle & ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Automatic Data Processing and Motorola Solutions – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2H19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management stated it has 24,922 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 3.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 745 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Barr E S & Company holds 1,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 6,150 shares. Ls Investment holds 39,460 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,440 shares. 21,543 are held by West Oak Limited Liability Com. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,657 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 5,351 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 11,775 are held by Acg Wealth. Shayne & Communication Ltd Liability Co holds 7,126 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 1,666 shares.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 486APOS Angel Oak Strategic Cred – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K CITIGROUP INC For: Jun 28 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K FTE Networks, Inc. For: Jul 02 – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Jul 08 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportu (HYI) by 50,112 shares to 61,026 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).