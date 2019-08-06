Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Valuation Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $1.17 Million; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increases Position in Align Technology (ALGN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $188.44. About 1.13M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 29,081 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan has 2.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 116,589 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 124,686 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,225 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt. Blackrock invested in 7.24 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 3,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Fincl Bank holds 1,555 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 730 shares. Moreover, Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 662,677 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 833,694 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp has invested 1.34% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). D E Shaw & Co holds 1,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 3,182 shares.

