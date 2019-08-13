Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake Increased by Fmr Llc; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Market Value Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Holding

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 256,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 885,323 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 629,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 37.30% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 765,429 shares traded or 576.01% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 36,409 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,257 shares to 347,346 shares, valued at $50.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 5.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.26M shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.