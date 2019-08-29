Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake Held by Autonomy Capital Lp; Tdam Usa Has Lowered Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) as Stock Value Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 21,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 33,931 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 55,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 1.05 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 361,478 shares traded or 197.78% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.08% or 7.11M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 285,250 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 10,645 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 570 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4,184 shares. 46,085 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 185,445 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.53% or 1.81 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 4,730 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 22,150 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.03% or 4,035 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 270 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,797 shares to 38,682 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.