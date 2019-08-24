Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million; Stantec (STN) Stock Value Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 52,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 589,397 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 641,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 11,338 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 208,470 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 4.53 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 311,137 shares. Axa reported 15,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 41,480 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Com reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). 16,296 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Co. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Beutel Goodman & Limited has 1,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 382,602 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.97% or 1.48 million shares.

