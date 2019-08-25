Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Raised Its Stake

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 116,520 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, up from 101,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.12M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 41,412 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,000 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 112,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,491 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg.

