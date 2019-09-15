Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Rose; As Viasat (VSAT) Share Price Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Holding by $3.20 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 40,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 42,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 82,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 147,198 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 158,399 shares. 76 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Herald Mgmt reported 100,000 shares stake. Pnc Services Gp accumulated 2,122 shares. Swift Run Capital Ltd accumulated 2,730 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 58,807 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 5,281 shares. Omers Administration owns 20,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.02% or 436,103 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.23% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 97,534 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.