Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Opaleye Management Lowered Its Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 78,800 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 216,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.06 million shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

