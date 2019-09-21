Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Value Rose While Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $1.38 Million; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Vanguard Group Cut Its Stake by $5.51 Million

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 28,598 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries, Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Navigators Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDJM leads financial gainers, CNFinance Holdings the only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kitov Pharma Presents Newly Released Data for NT-219 in Reversing Pancreatic Cancer Drug Resistance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 109,001 shares to 16.84M shares, valued at $1.74 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 13,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).