Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Price Declined While Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $1.17 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Its Seaboard (SEB) Holding by $428,700 as Stock Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 48,165 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $3994.53. About 694 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares to 304,107 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG).

