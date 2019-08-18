Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position Has Lifted by Autonomy Capital Lp; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 26,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 9.23M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.89M, up from 9.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 6.12M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond: New Management And A Compelling Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Turns Bearish On Bed Bath & Beyond Amid Turnaround Efforts – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Slipped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

